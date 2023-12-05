We used to talk in between overs and I came to know that he was not only keen on his own batting, but also observed others’ batting and used to tell them the strengths and weaknesses of opposing bowlers”

Vilas Godbole (left) and ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar at the former’s book release at BN Vaidya Hall in Dadar on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Gavaskar feels Godbole's coaching can help Mumbai and Indian cricket to improve x 00:00

Sunil Gavaskar has always been known for his farsightedness, one of the qualities that played a role in him becoming the first batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. On Sunday, at Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, Dadar (East), he didn’t have to look too far to dwell on his early days—the nearby Dadar Union Sporting Club.

Speaking at the release of ex-Mumbai U-22 coach Vilas Godbole’s book, Cricket Coaching and Beyond, Gavaskar remarked: “I got the opportunity to open the innings with him [Godbole] for Dadar Union. We used to talk in between overs and I came to know that he was not only keen on his own batting, but also observed others’ batting and used to tell them the strengths and weaknesses of opposing bowlers.”

Gavaskar also recalled Godbole’s first-class debut for Bombay (against Ceylon at the Brabourne Stadium in 1965). “He [Godbole] played a hook shot on the very first ball against the Sri Lankan fast bowler. And then, two years ago [against England in 2021], his ward Suryakumar Yadav too hit a six through a flick on the very first ball in international cricket.”

Godbole has been active in cricket coaching for the last five decades and Gavaskar wants him to improve the temperament and mental strength of Mumbai and India players. “If you want to play at a higher level, temperament is quite important. If you have very good technique, but lacking in temperament, I don’t think a player will reach the top level. And for that, coaching and mental coaching are necessary, where coaches like Vilas are must. Vilas, now you can do coaching [to] the coaches and teach them, which will not only help Mumbai but India as well, to improve [cricketers] temperament and mental strength,” Gavaskar said.

Former Mumbai captains Sanjay Manjrekar and Shishir Hattangadi, Mumbai chief selector Raju Kulkarni, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Vivek Phansalkar, ex-BCCI administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty, ex-India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Nilesh Kulkarni were also present at the function.

