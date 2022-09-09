Cricket trials to train with Delhi Bulls

Two talented players above the age of 16 will stand a chance to train and stay with the Delhi Bulls team from November 23 to December 4 at Abu Dhabi. The team are led by Dwayne Bravo and coached by Andy Flower

Dwayne Bravo. Pic/AFP

Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute will conduct the Delhi Bulls Golden Ticket, a talent hunt programme in association with the Delhi Bulls team, playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Two talented players above the age of 16 will stand a chance to train and stay with the Delhi Bulls team from November 23 to December 4 at Abu Dhabi. The team are led by Dwayne Bravo and coached by Andy Flower. Trials will be held from October 17 to 21 at the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute, Saphale (E). Players can register on omtexicwc.com Contact: +91 9321438723

