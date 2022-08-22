Breaking News
Barcelona golden boy Pedri stunned by Robert Lewandowski's goal scoring ability

22 August,2022
On the back of a frustrating goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on the opening weekend, the former Bayern Munich frontman opened the scoring with just 44 seconds on the clock, he then added another goal to his tally for good measure

Robert Lewandowski and teammates celebrate their win at the end of the match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona. Pic/ AFP


Pedri heaped praise on Robert Lewandowski after the Barcelona striker scored twice in a 4-1 win against Real Sociedad to open his LaLiga account here on Sunday.


On the back of a frustrating goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on the opening weekend, the former Bayern Munich frontman opened the scoring with just 44 seconds on the clock.

Aleksander Isak equalised for La Real, who had chances to take the lead, before the introduction of Ansu Fati in the second half inspired Barcelona to their first win of the campaign, reports DPA.


Fati provided the assist for Ousmane Dembele to fire Xavi's side ahead, then combined with Lewandowski for the striker's second before the favour was returned for Fati to score Barcelona's fourth of the night.

The win brings an end to a three-match winless streak for Barcelona, stretching back to last season, and, while Lewandowski's efforts came on his 34th birthday, Pedri made it clear he appears far more youthful.

"Even though he's 34, he looks like he's 20. It's crazy how many goals he scores and, above all, how he works for the team, he helps us a lot," Pedri told Movistar after the match.

Barcelona's win came after a less than inspiring performance in the first half. Xavi's changes proved to be decisive, while the head coach believes the win reinforces the style in which his team want to play.

"We talked at half-time that we had to attack the spaces more," Xavi said. "Last week was a blow and this victory reinforces us because this is about insisting and wanting. At times we have played well, at others not so much when we have lost control and complicated things for ourselves."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

