Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Cricketers get the festive mode on and share wishes on social media

File pic. Source/PTI
The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in Maharashtra and around the world with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations.
The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles ('vighna-harta'), have been installed in homes with pomp and gaiety. With many celebs and top political leaders also welcoming Ganesha in to their homes, our Indian cricketers weren't far behind as well.
They took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Right from Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant to Dinesh Karthik and VVS Laxman, cricketers sent in their wishes to the people and also welcomed the blessings of Lord Ganesha himself.
Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. 🙏— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 31, 2022
à¤µà¤à¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤£à¥à¤¡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤®à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥¤— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 30, 2022
à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤¨à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤µ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¦à¤¾à¥¥
May bappa bless us with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.ð
A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi. ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TkNdI3NZDB— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 31, 2022
May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with never-ending happiness.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2022
Wishing you all a very happy & prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. ð#à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶_à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ pic.twitter.com/jPGpaumN6Y
To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates https://t.co/ILYmCqz1tr— David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 31, 2022
à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾! ð— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2022
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all ðð» pic.twitter.com/MSbnBrQf5Z— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 31, 2022
Wishing you and your family a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha shower happiness and prosperity on you. Ganpati Bappa Morya! ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/bzJckJpCFJ— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) August 31, 2022
Wishing everyone a happy #GaneshChaturthi ð¤ Love and light â¨— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 31, 2022