CSA T20 League: Johannesburg Super Kings to be captained by Du Plessis; rope in Moeen, Theekshana, Shepherd

Stephen Fleming will serve as its head coach, with Eric Simons as his assistant coach. The franchise is also on verge of signing former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel, who represented CSK from 2008-2013

CSK's Faf du Plessis. Pic/PTI

South African batter Faf Du Plessis will lead Johannesburg Super Kings in the inaugural T20 League by Cricket South Africa (CSA) set to start from next year onwards.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the franchise has picked up Du Plessis as one of its five direct signings for US$375,000. The franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The side has also acquired the services of Moeen Ali (for $400,000). Du Plessis has represented CSK in 100 matches in two stints, first from 2011-15 then 2018-21. Moeen had also joined CSK in 2021.

Also Read: Former England captain Strauss believes Test and T20 cricket can co-exist

The Johannesburg franchise has also picked up another CSK 2022 player, Maheesh Theekshana (for $200,000), a Sri Lankan offspinner. It has also picked up West Indies allrounder Romario Shepherd (for $175,000) and South African pacer Gerald Coetzee (for $50,000), with the pacer being a development player.

The coaching staff of the franchise also involves old men from CSK. Stephen Fleming will serve as its head coach, with Eric Simons as his assistant coach. The franchise is also on verge of signing former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel, who represented CSK from 2008-2013.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever