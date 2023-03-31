CSK eye revival, GT aim to begin title defence on bright note in IPL 2023 opener

Return of home-away format, impact player introduction and the kick off at a massive arena promises to make Indian Premier League-16 a stand out edition

(From left to right) SRH’s stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, DC’s David Warner, RR’s Sanju Samson, GT’s Hardik Pandya, CSK’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni, LSG’s KL Rahul, PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan, KKR’s Nitish Rana and RCB’s Faf du Plessis pose along with the Indian Premier League trophy at Ahmedabad yesterday. MI captain Rohit Sharma was reportedly absent through illness. Pic/BCCI; IPL

The message of ‘Aava De’ (let it come) seems to be loud and clear from defending champions Gujarat Titans’ home turf—the Narendra Modi Stadium—as they take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in the IPL 2023 opener.