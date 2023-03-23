CSK skipper MS Dhoni teaches Dwayne Bravo how to whistle ahead of IPL 2023: Watch

'Captain Cool' was in a jovial mood and it reflected in the video as he and Bravo could not stop laughing at each other's attempts to whistle properly

Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Be it scintillating maximums, unrivalled bowling depth, or effortless fielding, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was definitely one to savour. As the world gears up to witness another set of nerve-wracking 20-over encounters starting March 31, the T20 cricket enigma has seemed to only get the better of us. The 52-day tournament will bring back all the intensity, rivalries, and buzz among cricket fans from across the globe. With some of the biggest names in the roster, this year’s IPL will draw even more attention as it will be played on home and away basis in India.

It is no secret that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are best of friends on and off the field. In a video shared by the franchise, Dhoni is seen to be poking fun at Bravo, while teaching him how to whistle. 'Captain Cool' was in a jovial mood and it reflected in the video as he and Bravo could not stop laughing at each other's attempts to whistle properly.

Watch the video below.

Dhoni was recently spotted at the Chepauk in the dugout during India's third and final ODI against Australia. If reports are to be believed, IPL 2023 could be the last season for Dhoni, thus paving way for Ben Stokes to take over.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will aim to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, matches in this edition will be held at twelve venues across the country – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will host seven matches each during the league stage, with Mohali and Jaipur playing hosts to five games each. Guwahati and Dharamshala will host two games each.