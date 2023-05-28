CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy rain hinders match, final postponed to 29th May

After four hours of hoping that the rain will show some mercy, the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been called off for the day and postponed to 29th May, Monday

MS Dhoni (L), Hardik Pandya (R) (Pic: AP)

It started raining before the toss. The situation improved around 9:00 PM and the covers were also taken off the ground. However, it started raining again and the situation worsened.

The cut-off time for a 5-over match was 12:06 AM. The umpires, in consultation with the captains, took a call at 11:00 PM and postponed the match to the reserve day i.e., 29th May.

Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Match starts at 7:30 PM.

