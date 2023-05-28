CSK vs GT Live Updates, IPL 2023 Final: Rain delays toss for Chennai, Gujarat clash

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't mind a 'Farewell to Remember' but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday

GT captain Hardik Pandya (L), CSK captain MS Dhoni (R) (Pic: AFP/PTI)

It's an important day for all cricket fans as the 16th edition of one of the most popular T20 cricket tournaments, Indian Premier League, has reached its culmination. The defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't mind a 'Farewell to Remember' but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday.

On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey - to stop Indian cricket's megastar-in-waiting and do a 'High Five'.

CSK vs GT: A brief overview

After 73 games, the two of the most consistent teams are pitted against each other in the summit clash.

No team has emulated the structural and team building ethos of Chennai Super Kings as minutely as Gujarat Titans, another team, where cricketing decisions are based on sound logic, consistency and no interference from overbearing owners.

There is a skipper in Pandya, who believes that there is only one way to lead the team. It's called 'The Mahi Way'.

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma have executed plans more often than not and thus it hasn't really affected the Titans that second highest run-scorer after Gill's 851 runs is skipper Hardik Pandya (325), who is more than 500 runs behind.

Dhoni would try to seize this opportunity. If they can get Gill out early, none of the other batters have shown wherewithal to fight hard and bowlers would need a decent total on board.

Under Dhoni, if players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have found their groove this season, young bowlers such as Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana and India's uncapped Tushar Deshpande have also been able to find their feet at the IPL stage.

In CSK's batting line-up, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube have time and again provided CSK with fine batting performances.

There are no clear favourites and it could be one of the finest finals in history of IPL.

CSK vs GT: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, B. Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs GT: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs GT: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c&wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande

Catch the live updates of the match below.

8:45 PM

It is still raining in Ahmedabad.

Current scenario: The match can start as late as 9:35 PM without any reduction in overs. A five-over match can start as late as 12:06 AM. There is a reserve day (29th May) for the final match in case the weather does not improve.

7:30 PM

The toss for the final match has been delayed due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad.