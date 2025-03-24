Breaking News
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Did CSK tamper with the ball? Fans call out Chennai Super Kings after viral video sparks debate

Updated on: 24 March,2025 04:19 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Despite the off-field uproar, CSK began their campaign in style with an emphatic four-wicket win over MI

Photo: Screengrab/X

A viral video from Chennai Super Kings' high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday has led a section of cricket fans on social media to accuse the once MS Dhoni-led franchise of alleged ball tampering.


The video captures CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed engaging in what some fans believe to be a suspicious exchange. The clip shows Gaikwad approaching Khaleel, who then retrieves an unidentified object from the left pocket of his pants. During the interaction, Gaikwad held the ball in his hand, and the duo appeared to be conversing while carefully positioning themselves away from the camera.


As they moved back into view, Khaleel received the ball from Gaikwad, seemingly handing something back to his captain. Moments later, Gaikwad was seen discreetly slipping an item into his pocket. Watch the video below:


Mid-Day, however, has not been able to verify the credibility of the video. The incident has led to a flurry of reactions online, with many demanding an official investigation into the matter. However, no formal complaints or statements from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the IPL governing body have been issued at this time.

Despite the off-field uproar, CSK began their campaign in style with an emphatic four-wicket win over MI. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, CSK’s decision paid off immediately as Ahmed struck early, dismissing erstwhile captain Rohit Sharma with just the fourth delivery of the match. He continued his fiery spell by removing Ryan Rickleton in his next over, putting Mumbai on the back foot.

Although the five-time champions attempted a recovery through a crucial 50-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, their momentum was again disrupted by Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. The left-arm spinner turned the game on its head, dismissing Suryakumar with the help of a sharp stumping by MS Dhoni. Noor’s impressive four-wicket haul dismantled MI’s batting lineup, restricting them to a modest total of 155 in 20 overs.

CSK’s chase was spearheaded by half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo’s steady contributions ensured their team comfortably crossed the finish line. Ahmed, a key player in CSK’s bowling attack, finished with three wickets to his name. 

While Mumbai will take on Gujarat Titans next on Saturday, Chennai will look to maintain their winning momentum in their next fixture against RCB on Friday.

chennai super kings mumbai indians Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL IPL 2025

