CSK vs MI live updates: Dhoni-led Chennai restrict Mumbai to 139 for eight

Chennai Super Kings will be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium here and has claimed victories in the last two matches

Chennai Super Kings (Pic: AFP)

With confidence low after earning just a point from the last three games, Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The four-time champions will, however, be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium here and has claimed victories in the last two matches.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings lost the two matches they played against five-time champions MI in 2019 and will be playing their arch-rivals at home after nearly four years. CSK head into Saturday's game on the back of a rained-off fixture (vs LSG) and two losses.

CSK vs MI: A brief overview

Having endured a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller on April 30, CSK will hope their fortunes change in the second-afternoon match at home. Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed. Rahane was in brilliant form as CSK won the first game in Mumbai and would be raring to do an encore here.

The bowling department has been boosted with the return of Deepak Chahar. However, bowlers like Tushar Deshpande (17 wickets, economy rate: 12.11 ) leaking runs despite picking up wickets has hurt the team's cause. Jadeja, who has been brilliant with the ball though not so with the bat, like always would be key for CSK along with fellow spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.

Mumbai Indians, after a sluggish start, have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers' inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself has been short of runs.

The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets while the onus would be on the other bowlers to be economical.

Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check.

Ishan Kishan hit form in the win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday as did Suryakumar Yadav and that would have pleased the Mumbai team management and the fans.

If the two, apart from Rohit, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma can get going, the Super Kings bowlers would have a huge task on hand.

Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

CSK vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma (vc), Tim David

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

CSK vs MI: Toss Update

Captain MS Dhoni wins toss, CSK opts to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

CSK vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

5:15 PM: 139/8 (20 overs)

Mumbai Indians have posted 139 runs on the board and the best pick is Nehal Wadhera who scored 64 off 51 balls. MI were in a tricky situation after losing Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green early but Suryakumar Yadav and Wadhera took control and got their team back into the contest somehow.

5:06 PM: 132/6 (18.5 Overs)

Tim David caught Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Tushar Deshpande. Chennai Super Kings on top of the contest at the moment as MI lose Tim David and Nehal Wadhera in the death overs.

4:44 PM: 93/4 (15 Overs)

Mumbai Indians with Nehal Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs in the middle. Five overs left now and a score of at least 150 will be considered as challenging for the Chennai Super Kings.

4:35 PM: 74/4 (11.5 Overs)

Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Suryakumar Yadav is out bowled by the left-arm spinner. What a wicket and the timing to dismiss the MI batter as CSK are in complete control of this contest at the moment.

4:22 PM: 64/3 (10 Overs)

Theeksana, Jadeja and Moeen Ali are into the attack for Chennai Super Kings as Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera somehow bring in MI to a steady position. Now Mumbai will look to push the run-rate after a couple of overs.

4:10 PM: 54/3 (7.4 Overs)

Mumbai Indians pin hopes on Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. MI desperately need a partnership and both batters have helped their side so far after losing three wickets in cheap fashion.

4:00 PM: 23/3 (4.5 Overs)

Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav have to build up a crucial partnership for the Mumbai Indians after their side lose 3 wickets inside the first five overs. MI desperately need a partnership if they want to stay in this contest.

3:53 PM: 16/3 (3.1 Overs)

First Ishan Kishan and then Rohit Sharma in the over, Mumbai Indians have lost two wickets in their 3rd over in the innings. Chennai Super Kings off to a dream start in their contest against the Mumbai Indians.

3:40 PM: 13/0 (1.4 overs)

Mumbai Indians are off to a fine start at the moment with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande attack the stumps for Chennai Super Kings eyeing an early wicket at Chepauk.

3:30 PM: Match begins!

Here we go! Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan open the batting for the Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit Sharma will play in the middle order today as Tilak Varma is out of this contest due to sickness.