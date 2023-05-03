Breaking News
Rain plays spoilsport as LSG, CSK forced to split points

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:10 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain here on Wednesday

Lucknow Stadium Pic:AFP

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.


With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren't possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play.



LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team's otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads.

The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings.

Brief scores: LSG 125/7 in 19.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 20, Ayush Badoni 59 not out; Moeen Ali 2/13, Maheesh Theekshana 2/37) vs CSK.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

