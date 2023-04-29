MS Dhoni: First six overs cost us

CSK skipper Dhoni admits his bowlers gave away too many runs early on in their 32-run defeat to RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday night

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal shapes to play one on the leg side as CSK stumper MS Dhoni looks on at Jaipur on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni felt his side lost the IPL match against hosts Rajasthan Royals in the first six overs as the visitors gave away too many runs during that period.

Opting to bat, RR made a terrific start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43) and Jos Buttler putting up an 86-run opening stand in just 8.2 overs, including 64 in the first six overs, here on Thursday.

“They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six. At the same time, [the] wicket was great to bat on,” Dhoni said after the 32-run loss.

Lucky edges for RR

“Bowlers bowled well in the middle overs but a lot of edges went for boundaries, at least 5-6 went for them and that had made an impact. They had a par-plus [total] and we couldn’t get a good start in the Power play with the bat. Initially we gave away a few boundaries and after that you’re always playing catch up.”

Dhoni praised Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who made a 15-ball 34 towards the end, for their efforts.

“Yashasvi batted really well, [it] was important to go after the bowlers and it was important to take calculated risks. In the end of the innings, Jurel batted well but I think it’s the first six where it got away from us,” he said.

Samson lauds young batters

Winning skipper Sanju Samson was full of praise for Jaiswal, Jurel and Padikkal’s aggressive batting. “This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt and Jurel batted was outstanding. The mindset of attack, attack and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room. Credit goes to the team management and support staff,” Samson said.

