Pat Cummins 'excited' to take on India first up in ODI World Cup 2023

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins is excited to take on hosts India, in their opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup in Chennai on October 8, saying his team is pumped and will be ready to give their all to achieve success.


The marquee tournament will be held from October 5 to November 19. 


Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive: India skipper Rohit Sharma


Australia are the most successful team in the World Cup, having won the last of their five titles in 2015. The five-time champions will rely on their experience as they search for a sixth title against two-time winners India. 

“You know there’s going to be big crowds, but no bigger than playing India at home in a World Cup game, so that’s going to be exciting. It will be a huge challenge, they’re a top-class team, but if you want to win a World Cup, you’re going to have to be better than everyone else, so why not take on India straight up,” Cummins told ICC. 

“Winning a World Cup is huge. Luckily a few of us have won an ODI World Cup and a T20 World Cup, so there’s lot of confidence in the group and a lot of experience as well,” he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

