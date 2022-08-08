Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > CWG 2022 Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold medal in womens cricket

CWG 2022: Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold medal in women's cricket

Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh taking 2 for 25

CWG 2022: Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold medal in women's cricket

Silver medallist Indian women's cricket team players Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh hold the tricolor after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Photo/PTI


World champions Australia beat India by nine runs in a thriller to win the gold medal in the women's cricket event at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh taking 2 for 25. In reply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 off 43 balls but India's lower-order caved in meekly to get all out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

The Southern Stars took the last five wickets for 13 runs. Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the most successful bowler with 3 for 16.

Brief Scores:
Australia 161/8 (Beth Mooney 61, Renuka Singh 2/25, Sneh Rana 2/38).
India: 152 in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Ashleigh Gardner 3/16)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


harmanpreet kaur Smriti Mandhana cricket news indian womens cricket team

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK