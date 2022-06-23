Breaking News
Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses Rane's plea against BMC order on his Juhu bungalow
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
Mumbai reports 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya granted bail in sexual harassment case
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Mumbai: One dead, 11 injured after slab collapses at garment factory in Chembur
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dad Naushad Khan leaves for Bangalore to greet ton up Sarfaraz

Dad Naushad Khan leaves for Bangalore to greet ton-up Sarfaraz

Updated on: 23 June,2022 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Khan scores a vital 134 for Mumbai on Day Two of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh

Dad Naushad Khan leaves for Bangalore to greet ton-up Sarfaraz

Naushad Khan and his son Sarfaraz Khan in 2009. PIC/NIMESH DAVE


MUMBAI’S in-form batsman Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad, who is also his coach, preferred to watch the first two days of the Mumbai versus Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final on television in the comfort of his Kurla home in Mumbai.

However, he decided to travel to Bangalore on Thursday evening to meet his son and congratulate him on his brilliant 134 which helped Mumbai post 374 in their first innings.




“I am feeling very good after watching Sarfaraz score a hundred. Sarfaraz ko gale milne ka man kar raha hai [I want to hug him]. I did not want to disturb him by being at the ground. But he has played a brilliant knock,” Naushad told mid-day.com on Thursday evening just before his flight took off for the Garden City.  


The attacking batsman, who was unbeaten on 40 on Wednesday, received special advice from dad Naushad before his impact ton. “I just told Sarfaraz to have patience and not to succumb to their [MP] trap. In the semis [against Uttar Pradesh] he had been trapped while playing the reverse sweep on 40. And before that, he got out on 153 [against Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals] while playing a sweep shot,” revealed Naushad.

cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK