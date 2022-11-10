Dangerous Pakistan book Sunday ticket

Men in green come from behind to earn T20 World Cup final spot after losses in first couple of games; brush aside lacklustre New Zealand by seven wickets

The Pakistan team do a victory lap after defeating New Zealand at Sydney yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets on Wednesday, moving within one win of a second T20 World Cup title. They will meet either England or India—who play on Thursday in Adelaide—on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pak potent in all areas

Pakistan set the tone with some razor sharp fielding and disciplined bowling that restricted New Zealand to just 152-4. Rizwan (57) and Azam (53) took apart the Black Caps' renowned bowling attack in a 105-run opening stand. Despite a slightly nervy finish after both fell, Mohammad Haris's 30 off 26 balls helped complete a deserved victory with five balls to spare.

NZ skipper Kane Williamson wears a dejected look after the defeat

"Obviously, me and Babar decided to go after the new ball as the pitch was difficult," said Rizwan, who was named player of the match. "The guys have worked hard and we have always believed."

New Zealand, who topped Group one, were aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time, but their hunt for a maiden T20 title again fell short. Kane Williamson won the toss and had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bowl, but it proved to be tough going.

Shaheen Afridi trapped Finn Allen lbw in the very first over. Then, Conway was run out for 21 by Shadab Khan’s superb direct hit. The kiwis suffered a huge blow when Glenn Phillips was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz for six. Daryl Mitchell and Williamson steadied the ship with a 68-run stand before Williamson was undone on 46 by an Afridi yorker. Mitchell, unbeaten on 53, and Jimmy Neesham, who scored 16, added 29 runs in the final three overs.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi shines as Pakistan end up qualifying!

Kane rues sloppy fielding

“At the halfway mark we thought we had a competitive total but it was disappointing not to make Pakistan work harder,” said Williamson who saw his side shell a series of catchable chances in a sloppy fielding display. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “I think if we want to be honest, we wanted to be more disciplined with our areas. Like I said, Pakistan deserved to win.”

Babar Azam acknowledged the crowd which had gathered in large numbers. “Thanks to the crowd. Feels like we are playing at home,” said Azam.

Brief scores

New Zealand 152-4 in 20 overs (D Mitchell 53; K Williamson 46; S Afridi 2-24) lost to Pakistan 153-3 in 19.1 overs (M Rizwan 57, B Azam 53; T Boult 2-33) by 7 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever