Darren Lehmann slams Australia’s ‘ridiculous’ decision to axe Travis Head for Nagpur Test

Updated on: 17 February,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Lehmann was the coach of the Australian team during the 2017 tour of India, where his side won the first Test before losing the series 2-1. “They didn’t get the selection right. Not playing Head was ridiculous, and he could have bowled some extra overs,” Lehmann told Sydney Morning Herald

Darren Lehmann


Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has slammed the decision to drop Travis Head for the first Test describing it as “ridiculous” while questioning Australia’s preparation for the series.
 
Lehmann was the coach of the Australian team during the 2017 tour of India, where his side won the first Test before losing the series 2-1. “They didn’t get the selection right. Not playing Head was ridiculous, and he could have bowled some extra overs,” Lehmann told Sydney Morning Herald. 


“The hardest thing for him now is how is he going to try and stay in the side after having such an amazing two years at home.”


border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

