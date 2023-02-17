India vs Australia: Skipper Pat Cummins hints Oz squad may go in with three spinners

“I thought last week with two pacers, that attack functioned quite well, but I think whether it’s Starcy, another spinner, Scott [Boland], variety in the attack does help,” he said in the pre-match press conference

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Pics/AFP

On the eve of the second Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the visitors might field three spinners in a five-member bowling attack instead of bringing in Mitchell Starc, who could be passed fit to play.

This rare ploy from Australia means left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and Matthew Kuhnemann are in the mix to play in New Delhi from Friday, alongside the off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. “I think there’s a conversation. We’ll work that out by the end of today [Thursday], I hope. We’ll see. As I said, the wicket looks like it might turn a little bit.

“I thought last week with two pacers, that attack functioned quite well, but I think whether it’s Starcy, another spinner, Scott [Boland], variety in the attack does help,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Both Starc and fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green, on road to recovery from finger injuries, didn’t train on Thursday. On Wednesday, when they trained, they looked in decent touch though they had their share of discomforts while bowling and batting.

“Starcy and Green had good sessions yesterday and we will assess them later on today. We don’t have a line through them yet, we’ll see,” said Cummins.

