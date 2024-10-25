Warner has retired from the international game, but the decision opens the door for a leadership role at his Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder

David Warner (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article David Warner's lifetime leadership ban annulled x 00:00

Veteran David Warner's lifetime ban on any leadership role within Australian cricket imposed after a 2018 ball-tampering scandal was lifted Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows the 37-year-old presenting his case to have the terms of the original sanction amended before a three-person panel. They found unanimously that Warner met all criteria to have the ban lifted immediately, noting his 'respectful and contrite tone' and that he acknowledged responsibility for his conduct.

Warner has retired from the international game, but the decision opens the door for a leadership role at his Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder.

"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian cricket this summer," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

Warner was cast as the key villain in the so-called 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal in Cape Town in 2018, having conspired with then-skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to illegally alter the surface of the ball. He was suspended from playing for a year and banned from any leadership role for life.

In his application to have the ban overturned, Warner provided references from current Australian skipper Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also vouched for him.

Also Read: 'When I finish my cricket...': David Warner on living in 'loving and positive' India after retirement

Warner recently said that he is willing to come out of retirement to play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if his side needs him in the opening slot.

While the hosts had won the clash, Warner scored 34 and 57 in both innings, respectively.

"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone. I'm always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation," Warned told Code Sports.

Australia's home outing against India will be crucial for their quest to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. The five-Test series gets underway in Perth on November 22.

While the Australian players are preparing hard by participating in the Sheffield Shield, David Warner will have to play some matches in the same to regain his fitness and impress the selectors again.

"Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I'm more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play."

"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish (but) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that", David Warner added.