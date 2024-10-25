‘Pick specialist opener for Australia vs India, not Smith’: Clarke

Clarke’s comments come days after former opener Warner expressed his desire to come out of retirement, which he announced earlier this year, for the crucial series

Ex-Aus skipper Michael Clarke

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has asked Australia to consider a specialist opener instead of a misfiring Steven Smith during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India at home, starting next month.

The batting stalwart’s preferred batting position in Tests is No. 4 but he took on the role of opener after David Warner’s retirement. However, Smith hasn’t enjoyed great success at the top of the batting order. Clarke’s comments come days after former opener Warner expressed his desire to come out of retirement, which he announced earlier this year, for the crucial series.

While tall all-rounder Cameron Green is another good option for the opener’s slot, the Aussies will miss his services against India due to a back injury. “We made a mistake in getting Smith to open the batting in Test cricket, so let’s not make the same mistake. Let’s pick a specialist opener, whoever is best equipped,” Clarke told Sky Sports Radio.

While Australia have the option of picking up Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris for the opener’s slot, reports have also suggested that the selectors might be considering Josh Inglis and Nathan McSweeney. However, despite Inglis and McSweeney’s recent good run in Sheffield Shield, they haven’t really batted as openers.

Clarke is not quite in favour of the two, considering the kind of bowling attack India possess. “How can you justify Josh Inglis is a better person to open the batting in a Test match against this Indian attack than a specialist opener?” he wondered.

