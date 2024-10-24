Breaking News
India 16/1 at stumps on day one of second Test, trail New Zealand by 243 runs

Updated on: 24 October,2024 04:58 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Off-spinner Washington Sundar (7/59) took seven wickets as India dismissed New Zealand in the third session of the day. Veteran spinner R Ashwin (3/64) took three scalps

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

India were 16 for 1 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 259 all out on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.


Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during the match at MCA in Pune


Off-spinner Washington Sundar (7/59) took seven wickets as India dismissed New Zealand in the third session of the day. Veteran spinner R Ashwin (3/64) took three scalps.


Devon Conway (76) and the inform Rachin Ravindra (65) were the top scorers for the tourists. In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (0) early. Youngsters Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were manning the crease at stumps as the hosts trailed by 243 runs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 all out in 79.1 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7/59, R Ashwin 3/64)
India: 16 for 1 in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 10 batting; Tim Southee 1/4).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

