IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during the match at MCA in Pune

Cricket fans during Team India's match (Pic: AFP)

During the IND vs NZ 2nd Test match, a delay in the arrival of packaged water bottles caused a disturbance at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA). The fans present in the stadium raised slogans against the board which later apologised for their mistake.

In the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, a total of 18,000 fans showed up in Pune. Some of the stands in the stadium were without roofs, and spectators sitting under the sun rushed to the water stations where they found out the packaged bottles were available in limited numbers.

The crowd kept swelling at the booths and started raising slogans against the MCA after waiting for a while. By then, the security personnel had started distributing packaged water bottles to defuse the situation.

"Our sincere apologies to all the fans for the inconvenience caused. We will ensure things will be alright going forward. We have already addressed the water issue," MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal later told the media.

"This time we (have) decided to provide the spectators with chilled drinking water and there were some sort of logistical issues as some of the stalls ran out of water during the lunch break owing to heavy rush," he explained.

"It took us 15 to 20 minutes to refill the water containers and since it was delayed, we decided to offer them free bottled water," he added.

The incident took place at the Hill End of the stadium which is near the media and commentary centres. Later, it came to know that the vehicles carrying water bottles to the Pune stadium were delayed due to heavy traffic, following which the shortage of bottles occurred

Another group of fans was seen arguing with the security to be allowed re-entry into the stadium while the rules strictly prohibit them from doing so. The situation was brought under control by the tea break.

