IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India restricts New Zealand to 259 runs

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

In the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, the "Black Caps" were bowled out for 259 runs in their first innings. Their innings ended in 79.1 overs.

New Zealand's opening batsman Devon Conway was the highest run-scorer in their first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. He scored 76 runs in 114 balls including 11 fours. Rising star Rachin Ravindra is another player who shone during the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Facing 105 deliveries, the left-hander accumulated 65 runs. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 1 six.

Mitchell Santner too, scored 33 runs off 51 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell returned to the pavilion on the scores of 18 runs, each. Skipper Tom Latham was only able to score 15 runs in the first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test.

From Team India's perspective, Washington Sundar snapped seven wickets in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Sundar was named in the squad after his stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy match. On the other hand, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets, following which he scripted history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship history. During the second Test match against New Zealand, Ashwin overtook Australia's Nathan Lyon to secure the top spot on the list.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless in the first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Shubman Gill has been named in the playing XI for the second Test. He missed out on the first match due to injury. The hosts suffered a heartbreaking loss in Bengaluru.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand is leading the three-match Test series by 1-0 against India.