Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 2nd Test Team India restricts New Zealand to 259 runs

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India restricts New Zealand to 259 runs

Updated on: 24 October,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

New Zealand's opening batsman Devon Conway was the highest run-scorer in their first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. He scored 76 runs in 114 balls including 11 fours. From Team India's perspective, Washington Sundar snapped seven wickets in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India restricts New Zealand to 259 runs

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India restricts New Zealand to 259 runs
x
00:00

In the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, the "Black Caps" were bowled out for 259 runs in their first innings. Their innings ended in 79.1 overs.


New Zealand's opening batsman Devon Conway was the highest run-scorer in their first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. He scored 76 runs in 114 balls including 11 fours. Rising star Rachin Ravindra is another player who shone during the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Facing 105 deliveries, the left-hander accumulated 65 runs. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 1 six.


Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Lyon to become...


Mitchell Santner too, scored 33 runs off 51 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell returned to the pavilion on the scores of 18 runs, each. Skipper Tom Latham was only able to score 15 runs in the first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test.

From Team India's perspective, Washington Sundar snapped seven wickets in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Sundar was named in the squad after his stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy match. On the other hand, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets, following which he scripted history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship history. During the second Test match against New Zealand, Ashwin overtook Australia's Nathan Lyon to secure the top spot on the list.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless in the first innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. Shubman Gill has been named in the playing XI for the second Test. He missed out on the first match due to injury. The hosts suffered a heartbreaking loss in Bengaluru.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand is leading the three-match Test series by 1-0 against India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series ravichandran ashwin Team India new zealand sports news cricket news test cricket india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK