David Warner likely to miss West Indies tour for ILT20

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Star Australian opening batsman David Warner will likely miss the West Indies white-ball series starting in February as he has signed a deal with Dubai Capitals ahead of the International League T20 which is set to start on January 20 and the final of the league will be played on February 18.

Australia will clash with West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is between February 2 and 13.

Warner who is all set to play his last match in the longest format of the game against Pakistan will then feature in Big Bash League representing Sydney Thunder. There is also some doubt about his availability for the finals if Thunder qualifies.

The CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association Nick Hockley expects David Warner to apply for NOC to play in ILT20 League.

"I think the short answer to that is probably yes," Greenberg told SEN when asked if Warner would likely miss some home cricket. "I know he's pretty committed to the BBL.

"There's no doubt in the next phase of Dave's life he's going to be looking to ply his trade where he gets the best return on his investment. I don't think there's anything wrong with that, in fact I'm encouraging him to do that.”

"There will be times where he'll be looking to miss certain games and tours. That's the sort of flexibility we've got to get our heads around. Some people won't like that, but that's the modern world of which we're living in and we have to embrace it."

However, Cricket Australia selectors had long planned that Warner and other senior players might not play the series against West Indies but Warner is expected to be part of the full-strength side for T20Is in New Zealand starting from February 21, in preparation for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in June.

The ODIs against West Indies mark the start of a new four-year cycle towards the 2027 World Cup. Warner has mentioned the possibility of playing until that event.

Earlier, Warner stated that he won't be taking a Cricket Australia central contract next year to give himself more freedom. "I won't be taking a contract, definitely not," Warner said to Cricket Australia. "How the system works in Australia is that if you play five [T20] games or ODIs, or three Tests, you get upgraded and then you're legally bound by a contracting system with sponsors and stuff.

"That's something that becomes a bit of a pain in the backside, especially at my stage of my career. So I don't want to be signed to that agreement and that's something I have to think about moving forward, because if you're going to get a low contract, it's going to cost you a lot in the long run with sponsorships."

Warner is navigating a busy schedule with commitments to various T20 leagues, international series, and domestic cricket. The selectors seem to have planned for his absence in certain series, but he is expected to be part of crucial T20I preparations leading up to the T20 World Cup. Additionally, his decision not to take a central contract suggests a desire for more flexibility in his playing commitments.

