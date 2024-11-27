Shankar has continued to impress with his domestic performances, which led to his acquisition by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.20 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction

Vijay Shankar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Days after IPL auction, Vijay Shankar takes down Hardik Pandya with three powerful sixes: WATCH x 00:00

Fast-bowling all-rounders have always been a prized asset in Indian cricket, a rare breed that can balance both bat and ball effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the top contenders for this coveted role in recent years has been Hardik Pandya, who has been a key player in the Indian cricket team. Over the years, however, several other names have emerged as potential options, such as Shardul Thakur, Vijay Shankar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Though not always consistent at the international level, these players have strived to fill a gap in Indian cricket that few others can.

Vijay Shankar, who has been in the spotlight as a fast-bowling all-rounder for years, had a fleeting taste of international cricket. His most notable stint came during the 2019 World Cup, where he was included in India’s squad but struggled to make a lasting impact on the international stage. Since then, his international career failed to gain momentum, and he was eventually sidelined from the national team.

However, Shankar has continued to impress with his domestic performances, which led to his acquisition by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.20 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. This was seen as a fresh opportunity for Shankar to rejuvenate his career, albeit in a different format of the game.

Just days after the auction, CSK shared a post on social media that went viral, showcasing Shankar in ‘beast mode.’ The post featured a highlight from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where Shankar hammered Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes.

The caption read, "6.6.6. Vijay in beast mode," which reignited excitement among his supporters. Despite his limited opportunities with the Indian team, Shankar has shown his ability to shine at the domestic level, where he has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, who has been the most prominent fast-bowling all-rounder for India in recent years, continues to set new records. During the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pandya led Baroda to a commanding five-wicket victory over Gujarat, making a rare but impactful appearance in the domestic circuit.

Also Read: The real reason Rishabh Pant left DC? Co-owner points to 'philosophical’ divide

Hardik’s blazing knock of 74 runs off just 35 balls, striking an astonishing strike rate of 211.4, was a demonstration of his destructive batting prowess. His innings included six fours and five sixes, further cementing his reputation as one of the most dynamic all-rounders in the T20 format.

In addition to his explosive batting, Hardik also contributed with the ball, taking a wicket for 37 runs in his four overs, helping his team restrict Gujarat to 184 for five. Pandya’s all-round performance added to his growing list of accomplishments, as he became the first Indian player in history to achieve the unique double of 5,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

With 5,067 runs and 180 wickets in T20 matches, Pandya continues to break new ground, further solidifying his position as one of India’s premier all-rounders.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, another key player in the Indian team, had a quiet outing in the same match. He made an unbeaten contribution of 43 runs off 33 balls but failed to make an impact with the ball, going wicketless and conceding 31 runs in his full quota of overs.

On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi was the standout performer for his team, taking two wickets and providing much-needed control during Gujarat's innings.