DC huff and puff to two-wicket win over MI in WPL thriller

Arundhati Reddy. Picture Courtesy/Delhi Capitals' Instagram account

Delhi Capitals produced a splendid bowling effort before their batters, led by Niki Prasad, survived some anxious moments to register a narrow two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in the Women's Premier League here on Saturday. Opting to bowl, DC bundled out MI for 164 in 19.1 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt's commanding unbeaten 80 and Harmanpreet Kaur's quickfire 42 off 22 balls anchoring the innings.

Chasing the target, Shafali Verma's blistering 43 off 18 balls gave DC a flying start, as they reached 60 for no loss. However, MI staged a sensational comeback, almost derailing the chase. Alice Capsey (16), Annabel Sutherland (13), and Sarah Bryce (21) kept DC in the hunt before Niki Prasad (35) showed great temperament under pressure to steer them closer to the target. Needing 21 off the last 12 balls with four wickets in hand, No. 9 Radha Yadav (9 not out) smashed a six to reduce the equation.

Niki then hit a four but holed out on the fifth ball. Arundhati Reddy (2 not out) took the two required runs off the final ball to seal the win. Earlier, Shafali had accumulated 22 runs in the second over off Saika Ishaque, including four fours and a six, before taking Hayley Matthews to the cleaners with two fours and a six. However, she holed out in the fifth ball. Given a fourth over, Shabnim Ismail cleaned up Meg Lanning, as DC suddenly slipped to 60 for 2. Jemimah Rodrigues (2) and Annabel Sutherland (13) soon followed back to the pavilion, as DC slumped to 76/4 in the ninth over.

For MI, Amelia Kerr (2/21), Hayley Matthews (2/32), Sciver-Brunt (1/38), and Shabnim Ismail (1/18) were the wicket-takers. Earlier, Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet shared a crucial 73-run partnership off 40 balls for the third wicket, laying a solid foundation. However, DC's bowlers struck back, taking the final six wickets for 35 runs to dismiss MI in 19.1 overs. Pacer Shikha Pandey (2/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Minnu Mani (1/23) was economical. The rest of the bowlers were expensive, but they chipped in with key wickets.

Pandey gave DC an early breakthrough, dismissing both openers ¿ Hayley Matthews (0) and Yastika Bhatia (11) as Mumbai reached 42/2 at the end of the powerplay, thanks to a 19-run over from Alice Capsey (1/25). Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet took charge, striking 18 runs off Radha Yadav's eighth over, which included three fours and a six. MI were 87/2 at the halfway mark. Harmanpreet continued to attack, taking Annabel Sutherland (2/34) for three fours and a six before falling to her in the 14th over. Sciver-Brunt was left to carry the innings but ran out of partners as MI crumbled.

