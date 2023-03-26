DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final live updates: Two in an over for Wong, Delhi struggle early on

Mumbai Indians will aim to cap their stupendous Women's Premier League (WPL) season by overcoming a rampant Meg Lanning side in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament on Sunday

WPL 2023 Trophy (Pic Courtesy: @wplt20)

Title favourites Mumbai Indians will aim to cap their stupendous Women's Premier League (WPL) season by overcoming a rampant Meg Lanning side in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament on Sunday. However, the runs seem to have dried up from the willow of their talismanic captain Harmanpreet Kaur which will be a concern for the side heading into the summit clash.

Surprisingly enough, form has deserted the Indian skipper after three blistering half-centuries earlier on in the tournament. Not only that, Mumbai's top-order failure laid bare once again in the all-important Eliminator and had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 against UP Warriorz on Friday, the script of the tournament could have been different today. With Kaur scoring not more than 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the team, but luckily Sciver-Brunt made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling.

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Marizanne Kapp (c), Alice Capsey, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Pitch Report

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium is known to favour batting with very little help for the bowlers. The average first innings score here is 157 but can go up to almost 170 in this tournament with teams batting second winning six of ten games in WPL 2023 here.

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Complete Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(capt.), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(capt.), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Predicted Playing XIs tonight

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt.), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen/Tara Norris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Toss update

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: Confirmed Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final: A brief overview

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI, DC brought in Minnu Mani for Poonam Yadav. DC had qualified directly for the final after topping the league stage points table, while MI made it to the summit clash after beating UP Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday.

Follow all the live updates below.

7:42 PM: 16/2 after 2 overs

Wicket after wicket! Shafali Verma hits back-to-back boundaries then gets out to a full toss. DC reviewed, third umpire gave it out. Meg & Shafali were clearly not happy with the decision. Some argue it is a no ball. Wong has the same delivery for Alice Capsey. Two full tosses, two wickets after two boundaries were scored off the first two balls.

7:40 PM: 12/0 after 1 over

Delhi makes a cautious start in the big final, with two very dangerous batters on field at the moment. Just two runs off the first over. Verma seems to be pressing the accelerator slowly but carefully.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma walk in to bat, as Harmanpreet Kaur deploys Nat Sciver-Brunt to open proceedings for Mumbai in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament.