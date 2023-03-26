'Players did not fix the boundary rope': Harmanpreet Kaur gives fitting reply

“Hum logo ne thodi na rope lagaya hai. [We players did not fix the boundary rope]. Jinhone rope lagaya hai aap unko poocho na. [Ask people who decide the distance of the boundary line]. It’s not in our hands,” MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remarked

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

The shorter boundaries during the WPL is a talking point as batters easily dispatch balls to the fence. On both grounds—Brabourne and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil the boundary distance was inside 60 metres. “Hum logo ne thodi na rope lagaya hai. [We players did not fix the boundary rope]. Jinhone rope lagaya hai aap unko poocho na. [Ask people who decide the distance of the boundary line]. It’s not in our hands,” MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remarked.

However, where big hitting is concerned, Delhi Capitals seem to have an advantage as Shafali Verma (12 sixes and 31 fours), Alice Capsey (10 and 17), Marizanne Kapp (6 and 16) and Meg Lanning (6 and 45) are in Top 15 six-hitter list of the WPL. Hayley Matthews (10 sixes and 30 fours) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who smashed six sixes and 40 fours are the two MI batters in the list.