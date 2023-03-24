Breaking News
WPL 2023: It’s knock out day!

Updated on: 24 March,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

No shortage of thrills expected in tonight’s WPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium; all eyes on rivals Harmanpreet Kaur and Tahlia McGrath

UP Warriorz’s Tahlia McGrath; (right) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Pics/Ashish Raje


A direct qualification for Sunday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) final would have been on Mumbai Indians’ (MI) wish list, but they will have to face up to the challenge of keeping UP Warriorz (UPW) away from Sunday’s summit clash, for which Delhi Capitals (DC) have already qualified.


In today’s Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, MI will be hoping for match-winning performances from star batter and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (230 runs at a strike rate of 149.35), leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.54) and left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.81).



Meanwhile, UPW await another big score from Australian all-rounders Tahlia McGrath (295 runs at 159.45 SR with four fifties) as well as Grace Harris (216 runs in five matches at 170.09 SR). They would also expect English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (14 wickets at an economy rate or of 6.22) who holds the Purple Cap, to continue her good form.


MI end league with six wins

MI come into this match placed second with 12 points whereas UPW are placed third with eight points. While MI have won 
six of their eight group stage matches, both of their defeats at the DY Patil Stadium came against the other two qualifying teams, DC and UPW. 

UPW have had a mixed bag tournament with four wins and an equal number of losses. The DY Patil Stadium offers glad tidings for UPW as their March 18 win over MI in a low-scoring thriller, was witnessed here.

Winner to face DC in final

MI won the other meeting at Brabourne on March 12 convincingly, by eight wickets with more than two overs to spare. T20 encounters are expected to be thrillers and this one could have the spectators on the edge of their seats. And yes, Delhi Capitals will be following the game as well.

230
No. of runs scored by MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in eight matches at an average of 46.00

