FAQs: All you want to know about the Women's Premier League 2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Women cricketers will look to keep the world on the edge of their seats as they kick start their campaign at the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 4, Saturday

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


Women cricketers will look to keep the world on the edge of their seats as they kick start their campaign at the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 4, Saturday. The inaugural edition promises to be as exhilarating as ever, for it is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within. 


As the WPL begins today at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, here is a list of frequently answered questions or FAQs about India's new T20 franchise league for the women.


  •     The league is called the Women’s Premier League or the WPL.
  •     The league kickstarts on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
  •     Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener.
  •     There are a total of five teams that will play 22 matches including the final on March 26.
  •     The final will be played at Brabourne Stadium.
  •     All the five teams will play each other twice in the round-robin stage.
  •     Team finishing at the top gets into the final. While the teams finishing second and third will play in an eliminator that decides the second finalist.
  •     Most of the matches will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Only on double-header match days, the first match will begin at 3:30 PM.
  •     With six overseas players, each squad has 15 to 18 members.
  •     There is free entry for women at both grounds. Men have to purchase tickets starting at INR 100.

