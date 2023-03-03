WPL 2023: Complete schedule, teams, live streaming details - all you need to know

The inaugural WPL edition promises to be as exhilarating as ever, for it is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within
Women cricketers will look to keep the world on the edge of their seats as they kick start their campaign at the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 4, Thursday. The inaugural edition promises to be as exhilarating as ever, for it is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within.
The players will look forward to a fleeting campaign at the WPL as they take on their global counterparts in the cash-rich tournament. A total of five teams are in the fray with an overall 22 matches scheduled to be played. Meanwhile, ‘Ye to bas shuruaat hai’ has been released as the official anthem for WPL 2023.
WPL 2023: Complete schedule
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the WPL on March 4 while the final will be held on March 26. The Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 11 matches each. The opening match and eliminator on March 24 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium while the final will be scheduled to be held at the Brabourne stadium.
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|March 04, 2023
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|March 05, 2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|March 06, 2023
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|March 07,2023
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|7:30 PM
|March 08, 2023
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|March 09, 2023
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|March 10, 2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|7:30 PM
|March 11, 2023
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|March 12, 2023
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|March 13, 2023
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|March 14, 2023
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|March 15, 2023
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|March 16, 2023
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|March 18, 2023
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|March 20, 2023
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|March 21, 2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|March 24, 2023
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|March 26, 2023
|Final
|7:30 PM
WPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
Viacom18 bagged the sole rights to broadcast the opening edition of WPL on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Meanwhile, Jio Cinema and Sports18 will live stream the tournament.
WPL 2023: Teams & Squads
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil