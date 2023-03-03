WPL 2023: Complete schedule, teams, live streaming details - all you need to know

The inaugural WPL edition promises to be as exhilarating as ever, for it is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

Women cricketers will look to keep the world on the edge of their seats as they kick start their campaign at the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 4, Thursday. The inaugural edition promises to be as exhilarating as ever, for it is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within.

The players will look forward to a fleeting campaign at the WPL as they take on their global counterparts in the cash-rich tournament. A total of five teams are in the fray with an overall 22 matches scheduled to be played. Meanwhile, ‘Ye to bas shuruaat hai’ has been released as the official anthem for WPL 2023.

WPL 2023: Complete schedule

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the WPL on March 4 while the final will be held on March 26. The Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 11 matches each. The opening match and eliminator on March 24 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium while the final will be scheduled to be held at the Brabourne stadium.

Date Matches Time March 04, 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM March 05, 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM March 06, 2023 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM March 07,2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM March 08, 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM March 09, 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM March 10, 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 7:30 PM March 11, 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM March 12, 2023 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM March 13, 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM March 14, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM March 15, 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM March 16, 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM March 18, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM March 20, 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM March 21, 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM March 24, 2023 Eliminator 7:30 PM March 26, 2023 Final 7:30 PM

WPL 2023: Live Streaming Details

Viacom18 bagged the sole rights to broadcast the opening edition of WPL on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Meanwhile, Jio Cinema and Sports18 will live stream the tournament.

WPL 2023: Teams & Squads

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil