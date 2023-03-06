WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur match-winning knock came without practice!

Kaur was assisted by opener Hayley Matthews (47 off 31 balls) and Amelia Keer (24-ball 45 not out) in MI’s dominating win. Put into bat, MI made full use of the batting friendly pitch to post a mammoth 207-5

Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians (MI) outclassed Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in the WPL opener in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. And captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30-ball 65) played a big part in the win.

Kaur was assisted by opener Hayley Matthews (47 off 31 balls) and Amelia Keer (24-ball 45 not out) in MI’s dominating win. Put into bat, MI made full use of the batting friendly pitch to post a mammoth 207-5.

When mid-day asked Kaur about her preparations for the opening WPL game, she revealed that she played this game without a single practice session. “There was hardly any time for practice before this tournament (WPL). I didn’t get time for practice because being a player and as a captain I had to fulfil a few commitments,” Kaur said. GG were bowled out for 64.