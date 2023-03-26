WPL 2023 Final: On a roll, Delhi fancy their chances against favourites Mumbai

Delhi and Mumbai have registered comprehensive wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table

Title favourites Mumbai Indians will aim to cap their stupendous Women's Premier League (WPL) season by overcoming a rampant Meg Lanning side in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament on Sunday. However, the runs seem to have dried up from the willow of their talismanic captain Harmanpreet Kaur which will a concern for the side heading into the summit clash.

Surprisingly enough, form has deserted the Indian skipper after three blistering half-centuries earlier on in the tournament. Not only that, Mumbai's top-order failure laid bare once again in the all-important Eliminator and had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 against UP Warriorz on Friday, the script of the tournament could have been different today. With Kaur scoring not more than 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the team, but luckily Sciver-Brunt made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling.

On the other hand, Australian stalwart Meg Lanning will look to exploit Harmanpreet's poor run with the bat in the most effective manner, though playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Brabourne could be an uphill task. Delhi, after starting sedately, gradually surged up the tally and ended up displacing Mumbai Indians at the top, thanks mainly to the performance of the skipper herself and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Delhi and Mumbai have registered comprehensive wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table. Mumbai Indians stamped their authority first by thrashing Delhi by nine wickets, with the latter returning the favour after scoring an identical win. Mumbai boast of an excellent track record at Brabourne stadium, having won all three games so far, while Delhi have two wins and a loss at the venue.

With Harmanpreet's form a concern, Nat Sciver will be expected to step up and play another of her mesmerising knocks tonight. With the third-highest number of runs (272), two half centuries, an average of 54.40 and 10 wickets in nine games, Nat Sciver is one of the best all-rounders on show this season. Another Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews (258 runs, 13 wickets in nine matches) has stolen the show time and again, thus remaining a vital cog in the team's line-up, while a marauding Yastika Bhatia will look to take a fearless approach with the bat again.

Young Saika Ishaque (15) could finish as the WPL's highest wicket-taker ahead of UPW's Sophie Ecclestone with two more wickets. With the likes of Isabelle Wong (13 wickets) and Amelia Kerr (12) in their ranks, Mumbai Indians will hope for another good outing with the ball.

Lanning would like to add the inaugural WPL trophy to her cabinet after winning the T20 World Cup in South Africa recently for a record-extending fifth time. The side have had their share of highs and lows but Lanning's captaincy coupled with an incredible all-round show from Kapp has been the biggest highlight for them. Alice Capsey's power-hitting in the middle overs can also make a strong dent. While Delhi will once again back overseas stars to come good, their hopes will also be pinned on Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

(With PTI inputs)