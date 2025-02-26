DC seized control early, making the most of the helpful conditions.

DC’s Jess Jonassen during her 32-ball 61 not out v Gujarat Giants on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article DC’s Jonassen credits fielding for six-wkt win over Gujarat x 00:00

After Delhi Capitals made a roaring comeback in the WPL 2025 as they defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets and stormed to the top of the points table, all-rounder Jess Jonassen said that the team ticked all boxes and executed the plan well from the beginning of the game.

DC seized control early, making the most of the helpful conditions. The experienced new-ball duo of Marizanne Kapp (2-17) and Shikha Pandey (2-18) ripped through GG’s top order, restricting them to a modest 127-9. Then, Jonassen (61 not out off 32) and Shafali Verma (44 off 27) led a clinical chase, with the former’s composed maiden WPL fifty earning her the Player of the Match.

Reflecting on the victory, Jonassen said, “The team ticked all the boxes and executed the plans well right from the very beginning. We picked up four wickets in the Powerplay, thanks to Marizanne and Shikha, which set the tone for us. Moreover, we were pretty good with our fielding and took some amazing catches.”

Jonassen was promoted to number three in the batting order. “I had a conversation with our coach Jonathan Batty earlier in the day, and he told me that the team management was thinking of promoting me up the order if a wicket goes down early to inject a bit of firepower and a bit of intent during the Powerplay. I’m happy that I could contribute to the team’s win,” she said.

