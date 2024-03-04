Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at 'veggie protein'
DC’s Lanning: I still need some improvement

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

In DC’s last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.

Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in the Women’s Premier League so far.


Also Read: WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry's knocks help RCB reach 198 against UPW


In DC’s last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.


“It’s been nice to be able to contribute and help the team. I feel like my performance still needs improvement.” she said after the win on Sunday.

