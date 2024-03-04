DC’s Lanning: I still need some improvement

In DC’s last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.

Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in the Women’s Premier League so far.

“It’s been nice to be able to contribute and help the team. I feel like my performance still needs improvement.” she said after the win on Sunday.

