De Zorzi, Stubbs centuries steer South Africa to 307-2 against Bangladesh

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  Chittagong
AFP |

Both men made their maiden Test hundreds in a second-wicket partnership of 201 after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch as they eye a series sweep

Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs put South Africa in command on 307-2 and left Bangladesh floundering after day one of the second and final Test in Chattogram on Tuesday. 


Both men made their maiden Test hundreds in a second-wicket partnership of 201 after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch as they eye a series sweep. 


De Zorzi was unbeaten at stumps on 141, with 10 fours and three sixes, and will resume alongside David Bedingham on 18. Stubbs played a more conservative innings and hit the mark on his 194th ball by cutting Mominul Haque to the covers for a single. 


Brief scores
SA 307-2 (T de Zorzi 141*, T Stubbs 106; T Islam 2-110) v Bangladesh

