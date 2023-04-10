Breaking News
Deepak Chahar likely to be out for long; Stokes may miss a week’s action

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings swing bowler faces an extended period on the sidelines after picking up a suspected hamstring injury

Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar, who sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Mumbai Indians, is likely to be sidelined for an extended period.


According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings swing bowler faces an extended period on the sidelines after picking up a suspected hamstring injury. 



The report further said that CSK are also likely to be without Ben Stokes at least for a week due to a minor toe injury. 


Also read: Saturday night fever! It's Rohit flair vs Dhoni's acumen at Wankhede

He is unlikely to feature in the home game against Rajasthan Royals (April 12) with a possibility of a return in the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17.

