Deepak Chahar likely to be out for long; Stokes may miss a week’s action

Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar, who sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Mumbai Indians, is likely to be sidelined for an extended period.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings swing bowler faces an extended period on the sidelines after picking up a suspected hamstring injury.

The report further said that CSK are also likely to be without Ben Stokes at least for a week due to a minor toe injury.

He is unlikely to feature in the home game against Rajasthan Royals (April 12) with a possibility of a return in the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17.

