'Deeply deflating': Ex-umpire Harper on Kohli’s shoulder barge

Australia’s Sam Konstas (left) chats with India’s Virat Kohli (right) on Day 1 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire, Daryl Harper, who officiated in Virat Kohli's debut Test —against West Indies (WI) at Jamaica in June 2011, has expressed dismay over the champion Indian batsman's shoulder barge at Australia's opening batsman Sam Konstas.

In what should have been a celebration of sportsmanship and skill, the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was marred by an incident that left many in the cricketing community disappointed. The altercation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the opening session has sparked widespread criticism and reflection on the spirit of the game.

Former ICC Australian umpire, Daryl Harper, who has witnessed Kohli’s journey since his debut Test in Jamaica in June 2011, expressed dismay at the turn of events. Harper remembered about officiating Kohli’s first match, where his enthusiasm bordered on excessive, leading to a caution from ICC Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Harper stated, “I vividly recall that my colleague Ian Gould and I asked ICC Match Referee Jeff Crowe to take him aside and explain that his persistent and unnecessary appealing was not the acceptable behaviour for players at the Test level.”

Harper noted that despite Kohli’s fiery debut, the West Indian players, led by Darren Sammy, displayed exemplary sportsmanship. “I can also recall that none of the West Indian players targeted the young Kohli on his debut with any kind of deliberate physical contact. In fact, I can’t recall any verbal comments from Darren Sammy’s team towards any opponent. They understood the meaning of the Spirit of Cricket,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the recent incident, Harper expressed his disappointment at Kohli’s actions against Konstas. “To see any player take a course that ensured contact with an opponent, as Kohli clearly did with Konstas in the opening session on the big stage at the MCG was quite deflating for anyone who cares about our wonderful game.”