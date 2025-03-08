Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Deepti blames middle order woes for UPs defeat to MI

Deepti blames middle-order woes for UP’s defeat to MI

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

Top

However, Amelia Kerr came up with some fine variations to dismantle the middle order and UP Warriorz eventually collapsing from a strong position

Deepti blames middle-order woes for UP’s defeat to MI

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Deepti blames middle-order woes for UP’s defeat to MI
x
00:00

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma admitted that her team’s middle-order struggles have continued to haunt them despite a strong start at the top. 


Following their six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, Deepti reflected on the team’s shortcomings while also appreciating young Georgia Voll’s batting effort. Her comments came after Mumbai Indians put on a commanding display, with Amelia Kerr’s excellent five-wicket haul (5-38) and Hayley Matthews’ all-round brilliance (2-25; 68 off 46 balls) helping the defending champions chase down a target of 151 with ease at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.


Also Read: "That’s nonsense. Absolute nonsense": Gillespie lambasts Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Pakistan


“The middle order isn’t firing. The top order, though, is doing well. But there are positives, like Voll batting well. It was great to see her. Whenever you play in the middle order, there are moments when you need to shift the momentum of the game. But we want to put in all our efforts in our last game. As a player, I look to step up in my department. I’m learning how to improve,” said Deepti after the match.

The Warriorz opted to bat first and got off to their best start of the season, courtesy of Voll’s explosive 55 off 33 balls. However, Amelia Kerr came up with some fine variations to dismantle the middle order and UP Warriorz eventually collapsing from a strong position. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK