Deepti blames middle-order woes for UP’s defeat to MI

However, Amelia Kerr came up with some fine variations to dismantle the middle order and UP Warriorz eventually collapsing from a strong position

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma. Pic/PTI

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma admitted that her team’s middle-order struggles have continued to haunt them despite a strong start at the top.

Following their six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, Deepti reflected on the team’s shortcomings while also appreciating young Georgia Voll’s batting effort. Her comments came after Mumbai Indians put on a commanding display, with Amelia Kerr’s excellent five-wicket haul (5-38) and Hayley Matthews’ all-round brilliance (2-25; 68 off 46 balls) helping the defending champions chase down a target of 151 with ease at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“The middle order isn’t firing. The top order, though, is doing well. But there are positives, like Voll batting well. It was great to see her. Whenever you play in the middle order, there are moments when you need to shift the momentum of the game. But we want to put in all our efforts in our last game. As a player, I look to step up in my department. I’m learning how to improve,” said Deepti after the match.

The Warriorz opted to bat first and got off to their best start of the season, courtesy of Voll’s explosive 55 off 33 balls. However, Amelia Kerr came up with some fine variations to dismantle the middle order and UP Warriorz eventually collapsing from a strong position.

