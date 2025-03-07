Despite the early momentum, UPW stuttered in the latter half, managing just 150/9 at the end of 20 overs, with Voll’s half-century being the only notable contribution in a crumbling lineup

Mumbai Indians' batter Hayley Matthews celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, at Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article WPL 2025: All-round Matthews propels Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over UP Warriorz x 00:00

Mumbai Indians secured a dominant six-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, courtesy of stellar performances from Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews. Kerr's brilliant five-wicket haul (5-38) and Matthews' all-round brilliance (2-25 & 68 off 46 balls) ensured Mumbai chased down the target of 151 with ease at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, the UP Warriorz got off to their best start of the season, with Georgia Voll (55 off 33) leading the charge. The openers put up a 74-run stand, but the Mumbai bowlers bounced back swiftly. Kerr’s variations proved too much for UPW’s middle order as she triggered a collapse, dismissing key batters and ensuring the hosts couldn’t capitalise on their start. Matthews, too, played a pivotal role with the ball, providing crucial breakthroughs and maintaining pressure in the middle overs.

Despite the early momentum, UPW stuttered in the latter half, managing just 150/9 at the end of 20 overs, with Voll’s half-century being the only notable contribution in a crumbling lineup.

Mumbai’s chase began with a surprising move as Amelia Kerr opened the innings alongside Matthews. Kerr had an eventful stay, surviving an early dismissal off a no-ball but eventually falling for 10 (13) to Chinelle Henry. Nat Sciver-Brunt then joined Matthews in the middle, and the duo swiftly took control.

Matthews was in sublime form, striking boundaries at will, including back-to-back fours off Sophie Ecclestone. Sciver-Brunt complemented her well, ensuring Mumbai stayed ahead of the required run rate. A particularly expensive over from Gouher Sultana, in which 16 runs were conceded, dented UPW’s hopes further. Matthews soon reached a well-deserved half-century in 35 balls, anchoring the innings as Mumbai inched closer to victory.

Though UPW managed to break the 92-run partnership when Grace Harris dismissed Sciver-Brunt for 37 (23 balls), the damage was already done. Matthews continued her aggressive approach but perished for 68 (46), mistiming a slower delivery to Voll at deep mid-wicket.

Despite losing Matthews and later Harmanpreet Kaur (4 off 9), Mumbai remained in firm control. Yastika Bhatia (10 not out) and Amanjot Kaur (12 not out) ensured no further hiccups, with the former sealing the win with a boundary. Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 18.2 overs, winning by six wickets and strengthening their position in the tournament.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz 150/9 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 55, Grace Harris 28; Amelia Kerr 5-38, Hayley Matthews 2-25) lost to Mumbai Indians 153/4 in 18.3 overs) Hayley Matthews 68, Nat Sciver-Brunt 37; Grace Harris 2-11, Chinelle Henry 1-28) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever