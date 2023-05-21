Breaking News
'We were denied entry into stadium despite having tickets', alleges Sakshi Malik

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“We all five had match tickets and we were going to watch the game. Delhi Police took our tickets first, then we were taken to an uncertain location,” Sakshi told IANS

Sakshi Malik. File pic

Top Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who along with other grapplers is protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Saturday alleged that they were denied entry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, despite having match tickets.


“We all five had match tickets and we were going to watch the game. Delhi Police took our tickets first, then we were taken to an uncertain location,” Sakshi told IANS.


“Police said that they would give us VIP treatment but tried to detain us. We then demanded our tickets and said we won’t watch the game now and returned,” said another wrestler.

