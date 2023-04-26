Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi in Round 2 of biggest battle ever!

Instead of sweating is out in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, India's star wrestlers are grappling with testing conditions on Delhi's streets as their protest against WFI's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh intensifies

India wrestlers Bajrang Punia (left), Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik (right) during their ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday. PIC/Bajrang Punia @ Twitter

When Bajrang Punia overpowered Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to win bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sakshi Malik rallied to beat Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova for bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Vinesh Phogat conquered Sweden's Emma Malmgren to win bronze at 2022 World Championships, they would never in their wildest dreams have imagined that one day they would have to take to the streets of New Delhi to fight for justice in the very sport that has given them everything.



At a time when they should be at the peak of their training, sweating it out in the gym or on their practice mats, India's star wrestlers Punia, Malik and Phogat are sweating it out under the scorching sun at the national capital as they rekindle their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual assault. Following their initial protests in January, the Sports Ministry appointed an Oversight Committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to investigate the charges against Singh. Now, as per latest reports, it is learnt that seven women grapplers have moved the Supreme Court after Delhi's Parliament Street police station refused to file a FIR against Singh, a strongman of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party.

"Three months ago, we raised our voice against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but we have become victims of politics. The government formed a committee to look into our issues and asked us for four weeks, but now it's three months and we are still waiting for justice. Two days ago, we went to the police station along with seven girls [wrestlers] to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against Singh, but the police refused to lodge our FIR. This man is from the ruling party [BJP]. We are mere wrestlers, not politicians. We don't understand politics. All we want is justice. So, we have finally come to Jantar Mantar again to protest, but here too we have not got permission, so we are just sitting around with the police surrounding us. With folded hands, we urge you, our countrymen, to come forward and help our players get justice. Please come to Jantar Mantar because we can only win this fight with your support," two-time World Championship medallist Phogat told reporters at Jantar Mantar recently and also released a video, a copy of which is with mid-day, with her comments.



According to Punia, this fight is not just to bring justice to the seven girls, who claim to have been wronged by Singh, but to also ensure that in future, young women wrestlers do not have to live in the fear sexual assault by someone in power. "If today, in this fight for our sisters and daughters, we do not come together, then tomorrow, no sister or daughter will be able to raise her voice against injustice. We urge the people of our country to help us," said Punia, a four-time medallist at the World Championships.

"This is the fight for truth, so please stand by us, everyone," urged Malik, a Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning grappler.

There could be two outcomes to these latest protests. Either the wrestlers will bring down Singh or he will go scot free if there is no evidence found against him. However, there is only one outcome if these protests continue for a longer period. Indian wrestling will be medal-less at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's high time the sports ministry or better still, the central government steps in to investigate and resolve this issue not just for the betterment of Indian wrestling, but more importantly, for society at large.