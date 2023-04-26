Congress politicians join wrestlers in protest

The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief is now resorting to strong arm tactics and trying to break the “victims” by issuing threats and offering bribes.

Congress politicians Udit Raj (left), Bhupinder Singh Hooda (centre) with Indian wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

With several Congress politicians like former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udit Raj and even farmer organisations in their corner, India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday intensified their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and asserted that they won’t leave the protest site until the WFI president, who is facing sexual harassment charges, is arrested. The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief is now resorting to strong arm tactics and trying to break the “victims” by issuing threats and offering bribes.

Vinesh claimed that the Delhi police has leaked names of the victims to Brij Bhushan, who is using Haryana Wrestling Association secretary general Rakesh and coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi to threaten the families of the women wrestlers, who have filed complaints against the WFI chief. “Brij Bhushan now knows the names of the complainants. The Delhi police has leaked the names to him. They are issuing threats. They are trying to break the victims and that’s why the delay in lodging an FIR,” Vinesh told reporters.

“We thought the sports ministry will give us justice but it did not happen. But we have faith in judiciary. If the Supreme Court takes everything related to this case under its wings and we are sure that no game will be played, only then we will leave the protest site. “If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind bars. If he remains outside, we won’t be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free,” Vinesh said.

