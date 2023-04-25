The top wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes

Vinesh Phogat (left), Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik (right) during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Wrestlers continue protest, Ministry stalls WFI elections x 00:00

The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh even as Sports Ministry stalled the Federation’s election on May 7 and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to conduct polls.

The ad-hoc panel, which will conduct elections within 45 days of its formation, will also manage day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee.

The top wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

The ministry’s decision came after the country’s top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations.

Also Read: Wrestlers grapple for justice as they resume protest against WFI chief

The ministry instructed the IOA to form an ad-hoc panel but did not reveal if the oversight panel found merit in the sexual harassment allegations.

However, it did say in its instructions that according to the oversight panel findings, the WFI did not have a proper system to address such complaints and that transparency and communication between the WFI and the wrestlers is required.

Admitting that they made a mistake by ending their protest three months back, the wrestlers, led by Olympians Vinesh, Punia and Sakshi Malik, said they were back then, “manipulated” by certain people.

Sakshi said their legal team was contemplating approaching the apex court.

“We will go to the Supreme Court. If we are wrong in levelling the allegations, then a counter FIR should be filed against us,” the Olympic bronze medallist said during a press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever