IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI: Devine intervention!

Skipper Sophie shines with all-round show—79 off 86 and 3-27—as New Zealand beat India by 76 runs to win 2nd ODI and level three-match series 1-1

New Zealand pacer Sophie Devine (right) celebrates the dismissal of an India batter with teammates during the second ODI in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/White Ferns

India’s batting frailties were once again exposed as New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine’s all-round heroics propelled her side to a series-levelling 76-run win in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

Good opening stand

Opting to bat, Devine struck 79 off 86 balls, hitting seven fours and a six while stitching a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42 off 41 balls) to lift New Zealand to a challenging 259 for nine. Devine also excelled with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-27 as New Zealand’s bowlers combined to dismiss India for 183 runs, built around No. 9 Radha Yadav’s fighting 48.

For the White Ferns, Lea Tahuhu (3-42) also claimed three wickets, while Jess Kerr (2-49) and Eden Carson (2-32) chipped in with key dismissals.

Chasing the 260-run target, India found themselves at 26 for three within the first five overs. They further slipped to 102 for 7 in 26 overs before Radha and Saima Thakor (29) forged a spirited 70-run stand for the ninth wicket to keep alive India’s slim hopes. However, Kerr broke the partnership, removing Thakor as the hosts were eventually dismissed in 47.1 overs, allowing NZ to level the series 1-1.

Smriti’s struggles continue

Smriti Mandhana’s struggles continued as she lasted just two balls, dismissed by Tahuhu, while fellow opener Shafali Verma (11) managed two boundaries before being adjudged LBW by Kerr.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, returning after missing the first ODI due to a minor injury, contributed 24 runs, as she partnered with Jemimah Rodrigues (17) to add 38 runs before both were dismissed.

Earlier, New Zealand were off to an excellent start with openers Suzie Bates (58 off 70 balls) and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50) adding 87 runs in just under 16 overs.

Brief scores

NZ W 259-9 (S Devine 79, S Bates 58; R Yadav 4-69, D Sharma 2-30) beat India W 183 all out (R Yadav 48; L Tahuhu 3-42, S Devine 3-27) by 76 runs

