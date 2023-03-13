Didn’t want to miss opportunity by playing a bad shot: Shubman Gill

“It feels great to be able to get a Test hundred in India. This is my first one, and to be able to get it in India which is my home ground in the IPL, is amazing”

Shubman Gill during his 128 v Australia on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century at home in the ongoing fourth Test, said he was determined not play a loose shot on the most batting friendly pitch of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Gill slammed a patient 128 off 235 balls on day three of the game here on Saturday.

“Honestly, I was thinking I don’t know when next I will get a wicket like this. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity by playing a bad shot.

That’s what going through my mind,” Gill told his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview posted on BCCI.TV after the Day Three’s proceedings.

“It feels great to be able to get a Test hundred in India. This is my first one, and to be able to get it in India which is my home ground in the IPL, is amazing.”

Going through a dream run in 2023, the 23-year-old has struck centuries across formats. His maiden Test century had come in the

Chittagong Test against Bangladesh in December 2022.

On day three, only the spinners were getting some purchase and Gill said his strategy was to see through them and “balance it out” by being aggressive against the pacers.

“I was blocking myself against the spinners, and I can’t be doing the same against the fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that was I trying to do.

“I was still trying to be positive, keep looking for the singles and go for a bad ball.”

