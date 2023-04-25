Difficult to digest giving away 235 on that pitch: Skipper Rana

“Need to give credit to Jinks [Ajinkya Rahane] for carrying out whatever he was attempting. It’s difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch. We have not been improving in the tournament,” said Rana

After Kolkata Knight Riders crashed to their fourth straight loss of IPL 2023 through a 49-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, captain Nitish Rana admitted it was difficult for him to accept that his team conceded 235 runs at their home ground.

On Sunday, Kolkata had elected to bowl first and used four bowlers in power-play. But none of them were unable to stop a dominating batting show from Chennai as Devon Conway made 56, his fourth consecutive fifty this IPL. It was followed by Ajinkya Rahane dazzling with an unbeaten 29-ball 71 and Shivam Dube slamming a quick 21-ball fifty to propel Chennai Super Kings to a massive 235-4, also the highest total at this venue in the IPL.

“Need to give credit to Jinks [Ajinkya Rahane] for carrying out whatever he was attempting. It’s difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch. We have not been improving in the tournament,” said Rana.

In reply, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh struck valiant half-centuries, but they were not enough as Kolkata ended up at 186-8, and are now at eighth place in the table. “If we keep repeating our mistakes in such a big tournament against big teams, you are going to be behind,” added Rana.

