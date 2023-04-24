IPL 2023: Conway, Rahane, Dube help CSK post record total v KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the tone with an opening partnership of 73 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dubey and Ajinkya Rahane made the most of that platform with 85 off just 32 for the third wicket

CSK’s Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half-century v KKR yesterday

Kolkata Knights Riders were set another massive target, this time a record one by Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The 235 for 4 is the highest total in IPL-16, as is the 18 sixes they hit on the way.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the tone with an opening partnership of 73 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dubey and Ajinkya Rahane made the most of that platform with 85 off just 32 for the third wicket. Rahane continued to toy with the bowling, toggling between towering hits over the rope and delicate touches to remain unbeaten on a 29-ball 71. Conway scored a 40-ball 56, Gaikwad had 35 off 20 and Dubey scored 50 off 21 as the CSK top-order all but batted KKR out of the contest.

If a fiery first over by Umesh Yadav suggested a change in fortunes for KKR’s opening bowlers, it was quickly dispelled in a flurry of fours and sixes. Four bowlers were used within the Powerplay, including KKR debutant David Wiese and left-armer Kulwant Khejroliya, but nothing could stop what is proving to be one of the most dangerous opening pairs of IPL-16. When even Sunil Narine, introduced in the seventh over, met with the same disrespect, Gaikwad repeatedly sending him to the cover boundary, things looked ominous for the Knights. At the time of going to press, KKR were 66-3 after 8 overs.

Brief scores

CSK 235-4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 56, Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Shivam Dube 50; Kulwant Khejroliya 2-44) v KKR (scores incomplete)