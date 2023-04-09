IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane hails Tushar Deshpande’s IPL rise

Chennai’s Mumbai batsman Ajinkya delighted over Tushar’s Saturday show against MI at Wankhede

Tushar Deshpande. PIC/Ashish Raje

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane reckoned that CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande will learn a lot under the four-time IPL champion team's captain MS Dhoni. Rahane also felt that Deshpande, who is also his Mumbai Ranji teammate, is improving every match in the ongoing IPL.

Both, Rahane (27-ball 61) and Deshpande (2-31) contributed immensely to CSK's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Also Read: MI always a strong side at home but CSK difficult to beat on any ground: Kaif

Rahane heaped praise on Deshpande's strong comeback and the way he clean bowled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. “Tushar has been bowling really well. He had a great season [first-class] for Mumbai and even before this match [v MI], his comeback [against LSG] was really great. I am very happy for him. These are still early days for him and I am sure he will learn a lot more while playing. And when you are playing under Mahibhai, you learn something every time you are out in the middle," Rahane told mid-day.com in reply to a question.