Breaking News
Mumbai reports 221 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,434
More people from Oppn will join BJP ahead of 2024 polls: Maharashtra BJP chief
MVA accuses CM Shinde of going on tour while forgetting to help farmers
Mumbai: YouTuber, two others held for cheating woman looking for food online
India does not believe in conflict between ecology and economy: PM Modi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Ajinkya Rahane hails Tushar Deshpandes IPL rise

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane hails Tushar Deshpande’s IPL rise

Updated on: 09 April,2023 11:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Chennai’s Mumbai batsman Ajinkya delighted over Tushar’s Saturday show against MI at Wankhede 

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane hails Tushar Deshpande’s IPL rise

Tushar Deshpande. PIC/Ashish Raje


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane reckoned that CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande will learn a lot under the four-time IPL champion team's captain MS Dhoni. Rahane also felt that Deshpande, who is also his Mumbai Ranji teammate, is improving every match in the ongoing IPL.


Both, Rahane (27-ball 61) and Deshpande (2-31) contributed immensely to CSK's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.



Also Read: MI always a strong side at home but CSK difficult to beat on any ground: Kaif


Rahane heaped praise on Deshpande's strong comeback and the way he clean bowled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. “Tushar has been bowling really well. He had a great season [first-class] for Mumbai and even before this match [v MI], his comeback [against LSG] was really great. I am very happy for him. These are still early days for him and I am sure he will learn a lot more while playing. And when you are playing under Mahibhai, you learn something every time you are out in the middle," Rahane told mid-day.com in reply to a question.

 

Are you a Twitter user?
IPL 2023 cricket news sports news IPL chennai super kings ajinkya rahane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK